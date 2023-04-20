EMPLOYMENT (20-04-2023)

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Lucrative salary, Fuel extra Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 32 yrs.

Locations:

1. Narwal 2. Udhampur 3. Akhnoor

Contact No. 7051837275

Required

Couple/Female

For Home Cooking and other works in home

Mob. No.: 9149541533

Required Staff

S.No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc., B.Ed

2. Lecturer in English MA (English)+ B.Ed

3. Lecturer in Biology M.Sc. (Botany/Zoology)+B.Ed

4. Math Teacher M.Sc. (Math) + B.Ed

5. Science Teacher B.Sc., B.Ed

6. Physical Teacher MPEd / BPEd

Date of Interview: 21-04-2023

Time: 9 am to 1 pm Salary Negotiable

Director Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

Contact No.: 9419190547, 7889896780

Office of the Principal

“Naveen Shiksha Academy”

(High School) Opp Radison Blu Hotel

Narwal Bala Jammu

Staff Required

Science Teacher (B.Sc B.Ed)

Math Teacher (BA/B.Sc/B.ed)

Computer Teacher (BCA)

Urdu Teacher (B.A B.ed)

P.E.T

Contact No: 9419644438, 9419146066

Sd

Principal

Naveen Shiksha Academy

JMCT OPC PVT LTD.

Urgent Required Staff for new branch opening soon:

1.0ffice Assistant Female= (F) No.5 minimum qualification – Graduate and experience of minimum 1 yr of office work + computer knowledge must

2. Telecaller = No. 29 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge must

3. Marketing Executive No. 55 (M/F) Minimum Qualification = 12th and above

4. Tour Operator No. 9 (M/F) Minimum qualification BBA or 2yrs. Relevant experience of tour & travels

5. Office boy (peon) No. 10 (Male only)

(STARTING SALARY: 15K & ABOVE FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES)

Mail ur CV to towersjmc@gmail.com WhatsApp us ur Cv on 8493094333 Contact us: 9797323565/8493094333

Vacancy

Injection moulding shift incharge

Experience: 4-5 years

Salary: 15000 – 20000/-

Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Ph. No.: 9906222280

Urgent Vacancy

Required Two experienced Male Candidate for a Pharmaceutical Company in Janipur area to work in market Salary/TA/ DA beyond your expectations.

Minimum Qualification 10+2

Male -02 Posts

Send Your CV or

Call 9419186285

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Work from Home

Part time /Full time

EARN EXTRA INCOME

.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY

.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

.NO EXPERIENCE

.NO QUALIFICATION

.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

SUSHMA SHARMA – # 9418055578

POOJA JOSHI – # 9560288844

WANTED

A male/female experience staff knowing all the computer work of Cyber Cafe CSC (Technical) at shop near J&K Bank, Rehari.

Salary Negotiate

Contact : 7889781117

Nurse Required

Female Nurse for night shift from 6pm onwards

for doctors residence

in Gandhi nagar

Contact : 8587962237

Required Office Boy

Jammu based office boy for Hardware Business.

Requirement:

Managing the labour people

Order dispatching

Miscellaneous jobs.

Note: The candidate must be from Jammu municipal province.

Only male candidates apply.

Salary: Rs 12,000/-

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

CONTACT: 9858661100

Address: M/s Rakhesh Trading Co, Karan Market

REQUIRED

Full time trained

Helper in

Gandhinagar.

CONTACT:

88991 01300

Urgently Required for HOTEL

1 -Barman

1 -steward

1- Captain- Experience Holder

1- Electrician three phase experience holder minimum 5 years experience

Mobile no. 9419100887

Address Channi Himmat, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Full time trained HELPER in Gandhinagar.

CONTACT:

9419369300

REQUIRED

Assistant HR for security agency, candidate should have knowledge of computer and fluently speaking English and have knowledge of depositing online compliances like ESIC and PF.

Salary – No bar for right candidate.

Contact : 8803511283 / 8803511284 /

8803511282 / 8803511290

Please send resume on email captainuandh@gmail.com

Only for female candidate

Captain Security and Placement Services

Roop Nagar Jammu

(8803511283 / 8803511284 / 8803511290)

REQUIRED

A LEADING ELECTRONIC AND SECURITY CO.

REQUIRES A FEMALE CANDIATE FOR FRONT OFFICE WITH

PLEASING PERSONALITY

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT RVS ENTERPRISES

APSARA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

PH 7006676934/9906009260

Trainer Required

Having knowledge of computer hardware positions-2 (part/full time) location Gandhi Nagar.

Qualification: B.Tech in Computer Science, B.Sc. IT, BCA or MCA candidate.

Fresher can apply

Upload your CV:

hiitjammu@gmail.com or send to 9697035915 WhatsApp

