EMPLOYMENT (20-04-2023)

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Lucrative salary, Fuel extra Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 32 yrs.
Locations:
1. Narwal 2. Udhampur 3. Akhnoor
Contact No. 7051837275
Required
Couple/Female
For Home Cooking and other works in home
Mob. No.: 9149541533
Required Staff
S.No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc., B.Ed
2. Lecturer in English MA (English)+ B.Ed
3. Lecturer in Biology M.Sc. (Botany/Zoology)+B.Ed
4. Math Teacher M.Sc. (Math) + B.Ed
5. Science Teacher B.Sc., B.Ed
6. Physical Teacher MPEd / BPEd
Date of Interview: 21-04-2023
Time: 9 am to 1 pm Salary Negotiable
Director Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
Contact No.: 9419190547, 7889896780
Office of the Principal
“Naveen Shiksha Academy”
(High School) Opp Radison Blu Hotel
Narwal Bala Jammu
Staff Required
Science Teacher (B.Sc B.Ed)
Math Teacher (BA/B.Sc/B.ed)
Computer Teacher (BCA)
Urdu Teacher (B.A B.ed)
P.E.T
Contact No: 9419644438, 9419146066
Sd
Principal
Naveen Shiksha Academy
JMCT OPC PVT LTD.
Urgent Required Staff for new branch opening soon:
1.0ffice Assistant Female= (F) No.5 minimum qualification – Graduate and experience of minimum 1 yr of office work + computer knowledge must
2. Telecaller = No. 29 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + computer knowledge must
3. Marketing Executive No. 55 (M/F) Minimum Qualification = 12th and above
4. Tour Operator No. 9 (M/F) Minimum qualification BBA or 2yrs. Relevant experience of tour & travels
5. Office boy (peon) No. 10 (Male only)
(STARTING SALARY: 15K & ABOVE FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES)
Mail ur CV to towersjmc@gmail.com WhatsApp us ur Cv on 8493094333 Contact us: 9797323565/8493094333
Vacancy
Injection moulding shift incharge
Experience: 4-5 years
Salary: 15000 – 20000/-
Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Ph. No.: 9906222280
Urgent Vacancy
Required Two experienced Male Candidate for a Pharmaceutical Company in Janipur area to work in market Salary/TA/ DA beyond your expectations.
Minimum Qualification 10+2
Male -02 Posts
Send Your CV or
Call 9419186285
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Work from Home
Part time /Full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
.NO EXPERIENCE
.NO QUALIFICATION
.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
SUSHMA SHARMA – # 9418055578
POOJA JOSHI – # 9560288844
WANTED
A male/female experience staff knowing all the computer work of Cyber Cafe CSC (Technical) at shop near J&K Bank, Rehari.
Salary Negotiate
Contact : 7889781117
Nurse Required
Female Nurse for night shift from 6pm onwards
for doctors residence
in Gandhi nagar
Contact : 8587962237
Required Office Boy
Jammu based office boy for Hardware Business.
Requirement:
Managing the labour people
Order dispatching
Miscellaneous jobs.
Note: The candidate must be from Jammu municipal province.
Only male candidates apply.
Salary: Rs 12,000/-
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
CONTACT: 9858661100
Address: M/s Rakhesh Trading Co, Karan Market
REQUIRED
Full time trained
Helper in
Gandhinagar.
CONTACT:
88991 01300
Urgently Required for HOTEL
1 -Barman
1 -steward
1- Captain- Experience Holder
1- Electrician three phase experience holder minimum 5 years experience
Mobile no. 9419100887
Address Channi Himmat, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Full time trained HELPER in Gandhinagar.
CONTACT:
9419369300
REQUIRED
Assistant HR for security agency, candidate should have knowledge of computer and fluently speaking English and have knowledge of depositing online compliances like ESIC and PF.
Salary – No bar for right candidate.
Contact : 8803511283 / 8803511284 /
8803511282 / 8803511290
Please send resume on email captainuandh@gmail.com
Only for female candidate
Captain Security and Placement Services
Roop Nagar Jammu
(8803511283 / 8803511284 / 8803511290)
REQUIRED
A LEADING ELECTRONIC AND SECURITY CO.
REQUIRES A FEMALE CANDIATE FOR FRONT OFFICE WITH
PLEASING PERSONALITY
FOR MORE DETAILS
CONTACT RVS ENTERPRISES
APSARA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
PH 7006676934/9906009260
Trainer Required
Having knowledge of computer hardware positions-2 (part/full time) location Gandhi Nagar.
Qualification: B.Tech in Computer Science, B.Sc. IT, BCA or MCA candidate.
Fresher can apply
Upload your CV:
hiitjammu@gmail.com or send to 9697035915 WhatsApp
