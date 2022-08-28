J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board organises awareness prog

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 28: J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board organized an awareness programme in collaboration with the Jammu Women Credit Cooperative Ltd.

Vice-Chairperson J&K KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat was chief guest on the occasion. She was accompanied by officers of the Board. Among others present, were Sanjita Dogra, Chairperson Women Credit Cooperative Ltd, Kailash Verma, Chief Advisor of the Cooperative and other office bearer.

The focus of the awareness was on women empowerment to fulfill the Prime Minister’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Vice-Chairperson said that the women are most powerful, obedient, disciplined and selfless creature created by God on the earth. She further emphasized on the occasion to come forward and contribute in making the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

She further assured the large gather of the women that J&K KVIB will provide all sorts of handholding to women in District Kathua to establish their self income generating units to become employer rather than employee. She also announced two Skill Development Programmes on the occasion for the women of the Kathua, one for Cutting and Tailoring and other for Basoli Painting.