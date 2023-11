J&K | Katra To Katihar Special Train From Nov 17

Jammu, Nov 14: The Indian Railways has announced to run a special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Katihar in Bihar, said an official.

The Railways Official said that the train number (04640) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi will depart from Katra at 9:30 pm and reach Katihar at 9:00 am the next day and when return, the train (04639) will run from Katihar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on November 17.

The train he said will depart from Katihar at 11:00 am and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station at 11:00 pm.

On the way, it will halt at Martyred Captain Tushar Mahajan Station, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria.

Both will stop at Naigachia railway station, he added.