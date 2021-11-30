J&K, Kargil issue guidelines for ex-gratia payment to kin of COVID victims

One death, 12 cases in Ladakh; schools shut in Kargil

171 new cases in J&K



Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Nov 30: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 171 COVID positive cases while the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction announced guidelines for payment of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia assistance to next of kin of those who died of COVID-19.

As cases continued to surge in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the district administration Kargil ordered closure of schools for in-person teaching in the district and also announced payment of Rs 50,000 relief to dependents of COVID casualties.

One COVID fatality and 12 new cases were reported in the UT of Ladakh today.

An order issued by Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction announced grant of claim to the next of kin of deceased by COVID-19 as an ex-gratia assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 under norms of NDMA.

“Implementation of the scheme will commence immediately and will be applicable to all deaths of residents belonging to UT of J&K that occurred due to COVID-19,” the order said.

It added that all Deputy Commissioners shall put a robust yet simple mechanism in place for Direct Benefit transfer (DBT) disbursement of the assistance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve has also announced guidelines for payment of Rs 50,000 per deceased including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities of COVID-19 subject to cause of death certified as due to the virus.

An 80-year-old woman hailing from Temisgam in Leh district died of COVID-19 today taking Corona toll in Ladakh to 214 and that of Leh district to 156. Rest 58 casualties have occurred in Kargil.

Among 12 fresh COVID positive cases reported from Ladakh today, 11 were registered in Leh and one in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 250 active positive cases including 229 in Leh and 21 in Kargil.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 171 fresh cases including 139 in Kashmir division and 32 in Jammu.

Out of 32 cases in Jammu, highest 18 were registered in Jammu district, three each in Kathua and Poonch, two each in Udhampur, Rajouri and Reasi and one each in Doda and Ramban districts.

Twenty two persons recovered from the virus.

Jammu region’s Corona count has gone up to 1,25,048. Among them, 1,22,572 have recovered from the virus while there were 291 active positive cases and 2185 casualties.

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, authorities in Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory ordered the closure of all educational institutions from December 3.

According to an order issued from the office of District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve, in view of the recent spike in the Covid cases and in the interest of public health and safety and in exercise of the powers all Government and private educational institutions including residential schools shall remain closed from December 3 till further orders in the district.

However, District Magistrate has allowed to conduct of all Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th with adherence of all the social distancing norms and Covid guidelines.

He said the measure were taken in view of recent spike in the Covid cases in district Kargil and recently the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the new Covid-19 variant “Omicron” as a variant of concern.

Therefore, all Government and private educational institutions including residential schools, hostels except for conduct of Board examination shall remain closed in the district.

The Offline Board Examination for class 10th and 12th shall be permitted to be held keeping in view all the social distancing norms and covid appropriate behaviour.

The District Magistrate has ordered that the Chief Medical Officer, Kargil will ensure 100 percent sampling of remaining students before closure of schools.

The sampling of students appearing in board examination shall be carried out immediately after conclusion of their examination. It has also directed that the Chief Education Officer will also convey these directions to all the private schools and ensure that board examinations are conducted following the Covid SOPs properly in the district.

In the meantime, Kashmir today reported 139 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Those who tested positive include 62 from Srinagar, 42 from Baramulla, 16 from Budgam, 1 from Pulwama, 5 from Kupwara, 1 from Anantnag, 3 from Bandipora and 9 from Ganderbal.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 211,804 including 208,179 recoveries and 2,291 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,625 including 1,334 from Kashmir division.

With 172 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 330,751 which is 98.18 percent of the total cases.