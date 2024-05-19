J&K | Jamat Former Spokesperson Surrenders Before Police In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, May 19: Police on Sunday said that the former spokesperson of the banned organisation Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) who was involved in conspiracy and many cases surrendered before the police.

The development came days after JeI senior most leader Ghulam Qadir Wani on May 15 had expressed the group’s willingness to participate in the polls if the Government of India denounces the ban on the organisation.

Police said that “an accused identified as Ali Mohammad Lone alias Advocate Zahid Ali, who was also the spokesperson of the banned organisation JeI and involved in conspiracy & many other crimes including anti-national slogans, attempt of jail break etc surrendered before Police in Srinagar”.

Lone a resident of Nihama Pulwama, who was involved in Case FIR No. 19/2019 under section 13 UAP Act and 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120, 225 RPC of Police Station Rainawari, surrendered before the concerned Police Station and has been arrested in the instant case on 16/05/2024, police said.

“The said accused was involved in conspiracy and commission of crimes involving arson, rioting, an attempt to jailbreak, raising anti-national slogans and stone pelting in Srinagar Central Jail in 2019”, they said. Family of Ali said he was released earlier this month on the direction of High Court.