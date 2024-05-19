EMPLOYMENT (19-05-2024)

REQUIRED STAFF

FEMALE REQUIRED

FOR ONLINE WORK

9622612999

REQUIRED

* Supervisor-cum-Storekeeper (Construction & Maintenance)

* Supervisor (Transport & Maintenance)

Min 10+2 and experience in the field, required in reputed Educational Institution at Bari Brahmana. ESM can also apply. Salary – 12000/- plus incentive, apply immediately. Persons having own two wheeler will be preferred.

Contact No.: 7006864524

Email ID – detdogra@gmail.com

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT

Full Time / Part Time

Tally / Busy

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Send your resume

placement2024.com@gmail.com

9419203926, 8716943633

REQUIRED

Computer teacher for a NGO at Miran Sahib send detailed resume at any

of the following nos.

Mob.No.: 9596660061, 9419186133, 9419197583

Job Opportunity

Sales Executive:

10 Positions Available

Qualification: 12th pass

Open to: Male & Female

Fincult Planners and IMF Pvt Ltd

Contact: 9419148436, 9797670370

Wanted staff

Architect-1 No

Engineer- 1 No

Site Supervisor- 1 No

Minimum Experience 2 yrs

Site Location: Ring road, Kot Bhalwal

Contact Detail: Sarita 7051471435, 9682509559

Required

Accountant at

Om VAriahankanya Namah Trader

Sangram Pur

8493860076, 9796200819

REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT Female

(Tally knowing Experienced, knowledge of GST returns.)

2. Accounts Astt. Tally knowing

Shop No. 44 -45 A South Block Bahu Plaza

9419119944, 6005187687, 9469541111

McKinnon Kids World

Mahakali Nagar Jammu.

Urgently Requires Staff

(1) Experienced play way teacher.

Salary no bar

Qualification : Must be qualified and trained in play way methodology.

Must have 2 years of experience.

(2) Experienced Abacus and Vedic Maths teacher.

Please send your resume on mckworld7@gmail.com

For any questions, please call 9622214978 .

Required

Receptionist: 1 Nos. (F)

With good communication skill

Sales Executive: 2 No. (F)

Marketing Executive: 4 No. (M)

DL Must

Contact with resume along with one photograph between 11 am to 5 pm at Regency Honda (Auth Dealer of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. 71 BC Road, Jammu)

Mob. No.: 9796049193, 6006800211

JOB FOR RECEPTIONIST [Female]

AT A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR. Jammu

Walk in Interview at A-One Ultrasound Clinic Aquaf complex 1st floor Opp. Govt. Hospital Gandhi nagar. Whatsaap resume with photo. Clinic Timing 10am to 6pm [Sunday closed]. Interview Time 6pm.

Salary best in industry.

Contact- 9419149035

URGENT REQUIRED

One Male Full time , Qualification:-12th +

Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet. Experience:-2+ years in ticketing related work. Deals in : – Air/Rail Tickets, Hotels, Holiday, Visa , GST, Income Tax Returns, Digital Signature and any accounting related works

Salary Negotiable

Ganpati Enterprises

(Authorized Agency from Yatra.com)

Sector-1 Durga Nagar Near Park

Contact:-9796237866,6005627575

Required

Sai International School

Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K)

45 km from Pathankot

(Session 2024-25) Required

PGT Computer Science

Salary Negotiable + Free accommodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469

shivshah1973@gmail.com.

REQUIRED

Required Computer Operator having knowledge of Busy Accounting Software, Word, Excel & Internet

Interested mail your resume at:-

raj26kaushal@gmail.com

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

IELTS TRAINERS

Candidates with pleasing personalities and excellent English Speaking Skills

(ONLY FEMALE CANDIDATES)

SALARY IS NO BAR FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,

Above Kumar and Kumar Sports JAMMU

Urgent Required

1. Little Knowledge of Computer

Fresher can also apply

2. Office Boy Fresher can also apply

M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates

Beli Charana Satwari Jammu

Contact No. 9086000768, 9419100768, 9086002768

Wanted

Ophthalmologist for Jammu J&K

part/full time

contact at

98111 60219

tschowdharyeyecentre@gmail.com

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD

interview

Friday 24 May Saturday 25 May

position : business loan/

personal loan/gold loan

job location : jammu & kashmir

age 22 to 32 yrs

experienced candidate required

fresher can also apply

interview timing: 11 am to 2 pm

office address: shriram finance ltd

shastri nagar opp. nirankari bhawan

contact no. 9858260725, 9070881111, 9622152222

Required

in Rehari

Cook cum helper couple.

Room free + salary

9797922717

Required experienced staff only

* Proficiency in GEM ePortal and eTendering processes

* Strong skills in MS Office suite & DTP WORK

* Ability to multitask and prioritize effectively

* Must have own vehicle for transportation

* professional accountant full time

*EMAIL : DOCSANXXX@GMAIL.COM,

WHATSAPP 9622019117

LOCATION BARI BRAHMANA

Required

Experienced Female telly caller for our distributor office, Having knowledge of Computer.

Experience : 1 year Min.

Rush CV to :

manishgandhi1912@gmail.com

Whatsapp number – 9419157241