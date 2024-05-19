EMPLOYMENT (19-05-2024)

REQUIRED STAFF
FEMALE REQUIRED
FOR ONLINE WORK
9622612999
REQUIRED
* Supervisor-cum-Storekeeper (Construction & Maintenance)
* Supervisor (Transport & Maintenance)
Min 10+2 and experience in the field, required in reputed Educational Institution at Bari Brahmana. ESM can also apply. Salary – 12000/- plus incentive, apply immediately. Persons having own two wheeler will be preferred.
Contact No.: 7006864524
Email ID – detdogra@gmail.com
REQUIRED
ACCOUNTANT
Full Time / Part Time
Tally / Busy
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Send your resume
placement2024.com@gmail.com
9419203926, 8716943633
REQUIRED
Computer teacher for a NGO at Miran Sahib send detailed resume at any
of the following nos.
Mob.No.: 9596660061, 9419186133, 9419197583
Job Opportunity
Sales Executive:
10 Positions Available
Qualification: 12th pass
Open to: Male & Female
Fincult Planners and IMF Pvt Ltd
Contact: 9419148436, 9797670370
Wanted staff
Architect-1 No
Engineer- 1 No
Site Supervisor- 1 No
Minimum Experience 2 yrs
Site Location: Ring road, Kot Bhalwal
Contact Detail: Sarita 7051471435, 9682509559
Required
Accountant at
Om VAriahankanya Namah Trader
Sangram Pur
8493860076, 9796200819
REQUIRED
1. ACCOUNTANT Female
(Tally knowing Experienced, knowledge of GST returns.)
2. Accounts Astt. Tally knowing
Shop No. 44 -45 A South Block Bahu Plaza
9419119944, 6005187687, 9469541111
McKinnon Kids World
Mahakali Nagar Jammu.
Urgently Requires Staff
(1) Experienced play way teacher.
Salary no bar
Qualification : Must be qualified and trained in play way methodology.
Must have 2 years of experience.
(2) Experienced Abacus and Vedic Maths teacher.
Please send your resume on mckworld7@gmail.com
For any questions, please call 9622214978 .
Required
Receptionist: 1 Nos. (F)
With good communication skill
Sales Executive: 2 No. (F)
Marketing Executive: 4 No. (M)
DL Must
Contact with resume along with one photograph between 11 am to 5 pm at Regency Honda (Auth Dealer of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. 71 BC Road, Jammu)
Mob. No.: 9796049193, 6006800211
JOB FOR RECEPTIONIST [Female]
AT A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR. Jammu
Walk in Interview at A-One Ultrasound Clinic Aquaf complex 1st floor Opp. Govt. Hospital Gandhi nagar. Whatsaap resume with photo. Clinic Timing 10am to 6pm [Sunday closed]. Interview Time 6pm.
Salary best in industry.
Contact- 9419149035
URGENT REQUIRED
One Male Full time , Qualification:-12th +
Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet. Experience:-2+ years in ticketing related work. Deals in : – Air/Rail Tickets, Hotels, Holiday, Visa , GST, Income Tax Returns, Digital Signature and any accounting related works
Salary Negotiable
Ganpati Enterprises
(Authorized Agency from Yatra.com)
Sector-1 Durga Nagar Near Park
Contact:-9796237866,6005627575
Required
Sai International School
Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K)
45 km from Pathankot
(Session 2024-25) Required
PGT Computer Science
Salary Negotiable + Free accommodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469
shivshah1973@gmail.com.
REQUIRED
Required Computer Operator having knowledge of Busy Accounting Software, Word, Excel & Internet
Interested mail your resume at:-
raj26kaushal@gmail.com
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
IELTS TRAINERS
Candidates with pleasing personalities and excellent English Speaking Skills
(ONLY FEMALE CANDIDATES)
SALARY IS NO BAR FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,
Above Kumar and Kumar Sports JAMMU
Urgent Required
1. Little Knowledge of Computer
Fresher can also apply
2. Office Boy Fresher can also apply
M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates
Beli Charana Satwari Jammu
Contact No. 9086000768, 9419100768, 9086002768
Wanted
Ophthalmologist for Jammu J&K
part/full time
contact at
98111 60219
tschowdharyeyecentre@gmail.com
SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD
interview
Friday 24 May Saturday 25 May
position : business loan/
personal loan/gold loan
job location : jammu & kashmir
age 22 to 32 yrs
experienced candidate required
fresher can also apply
interview timing: 11 am to 2 pm
office address: shriram finance ltd
shastri nagar opp. nirankari bhawan
contact no. 9858260725, 9070881111, 9622152222
Required
in Rehari
Cook cum helper couple.
Room free + salary
9797922717
Required experienced staff only
* Proficiency in GEM ePortal and eTendering processes
* Strong skills in MS Office suite & DTP WORK
* Ability to multitask and prioritize effectively
* Must have own vehicle for transportation
* professional accountant full time
*EMAIL : DOCSANXXX@GMAIL.COM,
WHATSAPP 9622019117
LOCATION BARI BRAHMANA
Required
Experienced Female telly caller for our distributor office, Having knowledge of Computer.
Experience : 1 year Min.
Rush CV to :
manishgandhi1912@gmail.com
Whatsapp number – 9419157241