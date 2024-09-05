J&K, its people not slaves of New Delhi: Dr Farooq

Srinagar, Sep 05 : National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday warned BJP led government at the centre, saying ‘We are not slaves of New Delhi as people of Jammu & Kashmir are the real owners of the territory’.

Dr Farooq while commenting on BJP senior leader Ram Madhav’s remarks that NC and others are using ex-militants in Assembly elections, said that they (BJP leaders) can resort to anything, and they can rake up such questions to create chaos.

“Let them ask how many employments they have given in last ten years. Have they been able to control rising inflation? They snatched everything from us, and now they are after our honour and dignity,” Dr Farooq said.

On being asked about contesting polls by separatists and their kins, Dr Farooq responded “This can be answered better by those who were talking of Pakistan till yesterday”.

About restoration of rights, the NC president Dr Farooq said, “I want to tell you that we are not slaves of New Delhi. We are the real owners of Jammu and Kashmir. They should note my words. I want to ask their pawns that be aware in times to come a storm will come and you have to face that