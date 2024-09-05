Australia defeat Scotland in T20I

Edinburgh, Sept 5 : A record-breaking day for Travis Head and Australia sees them cruise to victory in the opening T20I of their series against Scotland.

Opener Travis Head equalled the record for the fastest half-century by an Australian men’s batter as the Aussies powered to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Scotland here on Wednesday night.

Head brought up his half-century in just 17 deliveries – matching the effort of Marcus Stoinis against Sri Lanka at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – and finishing with 80 as Australia successfully chased down Scotland’s modest total of 154/9 in just 9.4 overs.

Head hit 12 fours and five sixes in his knock, meaning 78 of his 80 runs came in boundaries (the second-highest percentage of runs scored through boundaries in a 50-plus score in men’s T20Is) as both he and Mitch Marsh (39 off 12 deliveries) dined out on a Scotland bowling attack at the Grange Cricket Club Ground.

Australia lost debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk early in the first over of their run chase, but that didn’t stop Head and Marsh attacking the hosts at every opportunity as they finished the Powerplay at 113/1 and with the victory total in sight.

It was the second highest Powerplay total achieved in men’s T20I (where ball by ball data is available), falling narrowly short of the 116 runs Romania managed against Serbia in Sofia in 2021, an ICC report said.

It wass a clinical performance from Australia, who got contributions with the ball from Sean Abbott (3/39), Xavier Bartlett (2/23) and Adam Zampa (2/33), bfore eye-catching heroics with the bat from Head, Marsh and Josh Inglis (27*).

Australia now hold a 1-0 lead in the three match series and Head wants his team to conintue to attack when the series resumes in Edinburgh on Friday.

“Obviously they (Scotland) are keen as (for the contest) and so are we, we want to start on the right foot,” Head said.

“We’ve got a couple of young guys in our team, a bit of a fresher group off the back of the T20 World Cup and I think everyone is keen to make a stance in international cricket,” he said.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington was dissappointed with the efforts from his side and is hoping to see them bounce back during the remainder of the series.

“We’re disappointed with how things ended up today, but it’s a great experience especially for the younger guys who’ve come in,” Berrington said.

“We’ve got to learn from every experience, keep our belief and come back strong for the next one,” he added.

Brief score:

Scotland: 154/9

Australia: 156/3