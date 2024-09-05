CM Shinde agrees to hike basic salary of MSRTC employees

Mumbai, Sep 5 : Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to increase the basic salary of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees by Rs 6500 from April 2020.

Chief Minister Shinde took the decision on Wednesday night during a meeting with employees held at Varsha bungalow in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Uday Samant, MLAs Sadabhau Khot and Gopichand Padalkar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. I. S. Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department O. P. Gupta, MSRTC Managing Director Madhav Kusekar, and representatives from various employee unions attended the event.

The Employees’ Action Association welcomed the decision and thanked the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Shinde expressed his deep dissatisfaction with unions, for the hardship caused to the common people by the MSRTC strike during the Ganapati festival.

The chief minister announced the decision to increase the basic salary of the employees by Rs 6,500 from April 2020, stating that he was taking a middle path to provide relief to the MSRTC employees with regard to the wage hike demands made by the organisations at this time.

At the same time, the Chief Minister was directed to prepare a plan to remove the bad condition of rest houses for drivers and conductors in the depots of the state. While saying that the drivers and conductors should get better facilities, the Chief Minister also appealed to the employees to make efforts to increase the revenue of corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis suggested that while discussing reimbursement of medical expenses to employees, the state government has made Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Jan Arogya Yojana for all and Corporation should do the related scheme, which will benefit the employees.

On this occasion, issues such as one year free passes for retired employees, taking suspended employees into service were discussed. (Agencies)