J&K Housing Board To Allot 336 Flats to Non-Locals In Jammu Under PMAY

JAMMU, Apr 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board will be allotting 336 flats to the citizens of India, who have migrated to Jammu temporarily or permanently, for employment, education and long term tourist visit under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna– PMAY(Urban) Mission in Sunjwan area.

Official sources in the Housing Board said that Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) are coming up at Sunjwan and online applications are invited from the citizens of India, who migrated to Jammu temporarily or permanently, for employment, education and long term tourist visit for allotment of 336 flats under PMAY(U) Mission.

“The scheme titled as “Affordable Rental Housing Complexes” is for providing rental housing for EWS/LIG urban migrants including labour, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers etc.), industrial workers, and migrants working with market, trade associations, educational or health institutions, hospitality sector, long term tourists or visitors, students or any other persons of such category at Sunjwan in Jammu,” they added.

Sources further said that the allotment process will begin from next month (May), adding that in the first phase, 96 flats will be allotted and in the month of October, 240 flats will be allotted to the needy under the PMAY scheme.

They further revealed that the allottees have to pay a nominal rent of a flat excluding electricity and water bills that have to be paid separately.

“Often non-locals come to the city for work or other engagements but due to low earnings, many people cannot afford expensive housing, so in view of that, this scheme will benefit them,” the official said.

He added that to avail the benefits, the applicants have to apply online on the JK Housing Board websites (https://www.jkhm.in/ and https://jkhousingboard@jk.gov.in) for which the fee is Rs 500 and following registration, a SMS will be sent on their registered cell phones.

Notably, the flats were first constructed by the Municipal Corporation in 2014 but the construction work could not be completed and in 2021, the flats were handed over to the Housing Board for further execution.

“So far 96 flats are ready for allotment and the desiring can avail the facility. which has one room, kitchen, hall and bathroom for a period of 25 years,” sources asserted.

They added that after every two years, rent will be hiked by eight percent and the applicants can apply online by May 15 and the final allotment will be made only after the verification of the original documents to be submitted when called for.