EMPLOYMENT (29-04-2023)

Job Opportunity

S. No. Name of the Post Experience Location

(Minimum)

1 Civil Engineer (B. Tech) 7-15 Years Leh Site

(In building work)

3 Supervisors 7-10 Years Leh Site

(In building work)

4 Electrical Engineer 7-15 Years Leh Site

(In building work)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

Interested candidates can email their resumes on below mentioned official email id within 3 days from the date of publicaton

KAPAHI CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Email :- kccjob9@gmail.com

Address: 73 B/B, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K

Mob. 9055500617

Particulars Nos.

ACCOUNTANT 1

RECEPTIONIST 1

ADVOCATE (IN HOUSE ) 1

Salary is given as per market standard,

Walk in interview timing :- 1 p.m to 3 p.m

Carry your CV and other relevant

documents like mark sheet, degree,

earlier employment doc.

REQUIRED

Female Physiotherapist Assistant Job for Dr Priyanka Clinic

1. bpt

2. Well trained

3. Salary= rs.8000

Contact 9419836691,

Gole Puli Talab Tillo,

National Complex

REQUIRED

Female Teachers

For Institute

* Science 6th, 7th, 8th – 3 Nos.

* Social Study 6th, 7th & 8th – 3 Nos.

* Social Study/ English 9th & 10th – 3 Nos.

Salary 8000+

Contact No: 7889715827

Time: 3.30 to 7.30 PM

Address: Satwari Chowk, Near Nai Basti

ZEN4 Solutions Jammu

Hiring for International

Outbound Call Centre/BPO

Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior

experience with customer service/telesales

Excellent communication skills

for the above role is must

Please apply with your updated resume to:

info@zen4solutions.com or

Call @ 80822-25822

REQUIRED STAFF

1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.

2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

Required

Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet JAMMU AND PATHANKOT. Age 19 years to 30 years old. 12th class passed.

Contact – 9419199249

Email- thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com

Required

Online Sales Executive(Female Married) – 3

Timings-10:00 am-7:00 pm

Qualification-Min. Graduation.

Candidates should have good communication skills.

Minimum experience-5 years in Sales

Location Gandhi Nagar

Send your resume or call us at

6006802004

Required

Required a full time

Female Helper (Maid)

for small family at

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 8976759330

Driver Required

REQUIRED GOOD CAR

DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC GEAR CAR ALSO.

CONTACT: TANDON,

47 SHOPPING CENTRE,

BAKSHI NAGAR.

9419187143, 9596655567

VACANCY

MANAGER:- Required a person for the position of Manager who has an experience of working at Senior level Management.

MARKETING:- Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Customized Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.

Contact: Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942

Required

Require one male candidate

Post : Medical Representative

Qual: B.Sc/B.A/B.Com

Age: Below 26

Pharmanova specialties Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai Fast growing company in its expansion need one candidate for Jammu Head Quarter.

Interested candidate can contact for interview

ABM:- Anil Gangla (7889489159)

SBH: Tanvir Dar

Send resume at

anil.gangla@pharmanovaspecialties.com

Required

Tanent/kiryadaar

I required Tanent for my house One lobby, 2 bed Room 1 Bathroom 1 Store and Kitchen

Only Hindu suitable family contact us

h.no 236 mehra mohalla Toph sher khania

9419191129, 9797377627

Required Immediately

Peon (Female)

Note:- (Local preferred)

Call only during working Hour

9 am to 1 pm

Ph.No. 9419124580, 01912531770.

Principal

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu

Maid Required

Full time

maid – Female

Required for a Doctors residence

in Gandhi Nagar .

Contact: 8587962237

WE ARE HIRING

Team Leader

Salary 5 K – 30 K

Age – 20 above

Part Time/Full Time

Retired Person & House Wives

Can also apply

Call: 9622605571, 7423000003

VACANCY

Room boy / Waiter – 02

Kitchen helper / Dishwasher – 01

Hotel Raghunath,

Hari Market, Jammu

7006064080 , 9419133412

SALESMAN REQUIRED

Required Staff (Salesman/ Helper & Men’s Tailor Master) for Cloth Showroom at Link Road & Channi Himmat, Jammu.

9419391313