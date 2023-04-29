EMPLOYMENT (29-04-2023)

Job Opportunity
S. No. Name of the Post Experience Location
(Minimum)
1 Civil Engineer (B. Tech) 7-15 Years Leh Site
(In building work)
3 Supervisors 7-10 Years Leh Site
(In building work)
4 Electrical Engineer 7-15 Years Leh Site
(In building work)
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
Interested candidates can email their resumes on below mentioned official email id within 3 days from the date of publicaton
KAPAHI CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
Email :- kccjob9@gmail.com
Address: 73 B/B, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K
Mob. 9055500617
Particulars Nos.
ACCOUNTANT 1
RECEPTIONIST 1
ADVOCATE (IN HOUSE ) 1
Salary is given as per market standard,
Walk in interview timing :- 1 p.m to 3 p.m
Carry your CV and other relevant
documents like mark sheet, degree,
earlier employment doc.
REQUIRED
Female Physiotherapist Assistant Job for Dr Priyanka Clinic
1. bpt
2. Well trained
3. Salary= rs.8000
Contact 9419836691,
Gole Puli Talab Tillo,
National Complex
REQUIRED
Female Teachers
For Institute
* Science 6th, 7th, 8th – 3 Nos.
* Social Study 6th, 7th & 8th – 3 Nos.
* Social Study/ English 9th & 10th – 3 Nos.
Salary 8000+
Contact No: 7889715827
Time: 3.30 to 7.30 PM
Address: Satwari Chowk, Near Nai Basti
ZEN4 Solutions Jammu
Hiring for International
Outbound Call Centre/BPO
Call Centre Executives – 2+ years prior
experience with customer service/telesales
Excellent communication skills
for the above role is must
Please apply with your updated resume to:
info@zen4solutions.com or
Call @ 80822-25822
REQUIRED STAFF
1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.
2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
Required
Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet JAMMU AND PATHANKOT. Age 19 years to 30 years old. 12th class passed.
Contact – 9419199249
Email- thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
Required
Online Sales Executive(Female Married) – 3
Timings-10:00 am-7:00 pm
Qualification-Min. Graduation.
Candidates should have good communication skills.
Minimum experience-5 years in Sales
Location Gandhi Nagar
Send your resume or call us at
6006802004
Required
Required a full time
Female Helper (Maid)
for small family at
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 8976759330
Driver Required
REQUIRED GOOD CAR
DRIVER WHO CAN DRIVE AUTOMATIC GEAR CAR ALSO.
CONTACT: TANDON,
47 SHOPPING CENTRE,
BAKSHI NAGAR.
9419187143, 9596655567
VACANCY
MANAGER:- Required a person for the position of Manager who has an experience of working at Senior level Management.
MARKETING:- Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal items and Customized Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.
Contact: Mob. 7006501922, 9858081942
Required
Require one male candidate
Post : Medical Representative
Qual: B.Sc/B.A/B.Com
Age: Below 26
Pharmanova specialties Pvt. Ltd.
Mumbai Fast growing company in its expansion need one candidate for Jammu Head Quarter.
Interested candidate can contact for interview
ABM:- Anil Gangla (7889489159)
SBH: Tanvir Dar
Send resume at
anil.gangla@pharmanovaspecialties.com
Required
Tanent/kiryadaar
I required Tanent for my house One lobby, 2 bed Room 1 Bathroom 1 Store and Kitchen
Only Hindu suitable family contact us
h.no 236 mehra mohalla Toph sher khania
9419191129, 9797377627
Required Immediately
Peon (Female)
Note:- (Local preferred)
Call only during working Hour
9 am to 1 pm
Ph.No. 9419124580, 01912531770.
Principal
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu
Maid Required
Full time
maid – Female
Required for a Doctors residence
in Gandhi Nagar .
Contact: 8587962237
WE ARE HIRING
Team Leader
Salary 5 K – 30 K
Age – 20 above
Part Time/Full Time
Retired Person & House Wives
Can also apply
Call: 9622605571, 7423000003
VACANCY
Room boy / Waiter – 02
Kitchen helper / Dishwasher – 01
Hotel Raghunath,
Hari Market, Jammu
7006064080 , 9419133412
SALESMAN REQUIRED
Required Staff (Salesman/ Helper & Men’s Tailor Master) for Cloth Showroom at Link Road & Channi Himmat, Jammu.
9419391313