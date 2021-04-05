J&K High Court suspends physical hearing in all courts till April 18

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday put in abeyance the order regarding resumption of physical hearing of cases and said it will switch back to the virtual mode.

“Keeping in view sudden surge of covid infection cases … the high court order number 839/RG dated 3-2-2021 regarding resumption of physical hearing of cases is kept in abeyance,” the order reads.

“The hearing of cases in the high court of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the district and sub-ordinate courts and tribunals shall be conducted through virtual mode,” it said.

The directions shall remain in force till 18 April and till that time entry of litigants and public shall be prohibited into court premises.