Jammu and Kashmir Reports 442 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

JAMMU: The Government on Monday informed that 442 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),162 from Jammu division and 280 from the Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 133454. Also, 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 241 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 60 from Jammu Division and 181 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 133454 positive cases, 4154 are Active Positive, 127290 have recovered and 2010have died; 741 in Jammu division and 1269 in Kashmir division.