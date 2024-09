JAMMU, Sept 14: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has invited applications for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JK High Court at jkhighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply is till October 1, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant: 207 posts

Steno Typist: 71 posts

System Officer: 1 post

System Assistant: 4 posts

Detailed Notification available here.