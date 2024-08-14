JKCA Case | High Court Quashes ED Charge Sheets Against Farooq Abdullah, Others

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday  quashed charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against  former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and others  in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities  in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).
  A single bench order passed by Justice Sanjeev Kumar said no predicate  offence was made against the individuals and hence the charge sheet  and supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED are quashed.
The ED had named National Conference chief Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad  Mirza (former treasurer of JKCA), Mir Manzoor Gazanffer (another  ex-treasurer of the JKCA) and some others as accused in the charge sheet.
Those listed in the charge sheet had moved the high court seeking  its quashing. Shariq J Reyaz, representing Mirza and Gazanffer, had moved the  high court saying that the ED had no jurisdiction over the case and  the charge sheets filed against his clients should be quashed.
The court, after hearing arguments, had reserved the judgement on  August 7. The ED was represented by Additional Solicitor General  S V Raju through virtual mode.
Reyaz said the court accepted “our plea that no predicate offence  was made out” and that the ED had no jurisdiction over the case.
Mirza was arrested by the ED in September, 2019 and a charge sheet  was filed against him in November that year and the trial in that  complaint is going on.
Abdullah has been questioned multiple times by the agency in the case. The federal probe agency had attached assets belonging to Abdullah  and others worth Rs 21.55 crore under three separate orders issued  by it in the past.
The agency’s case is based on a 2018 charge sheet filed by the CBI  against the same accused.
The CBI charge sheet filed against Abdullah, Mirza, Gazanffer and  former accountants Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh alleged  “misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore” from  grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  to promote the sport in the erstwhile state between 2002 and 2011.
The ED had earlier said its probe found that JKCA received Rs 94.06  crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial  years 2005-2006 to 2011-2012 (up to December 2011).
It had alleged that several other bank accounts were opened in the  name of the JKCA into which the funds were transferred. The bank  accounts along with the existing bank accounts were later used for  laundering JKCA funds. (Agencies)
