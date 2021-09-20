J&K: Govt Warns Employees For Directly Approaching Higher Offices For Grievance Redressal

JAMMU, Sept 20: Government on Monday warned employees for bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices like President, Prime Minister’ offices Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat or Chief Secretary for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters.

“It has been observed that some officers/officials working in various Government Departments of the Jammu and Kashmir are bypassing proper channels and approaching higher offices viz. .that of President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and the Office of the Chief Secretary, for redressal of grievances pertaining to service matters,” reads a government order. “These acts being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956 have been viewed seriously by the authorities.”

Accordingly, the government enjoyed upon all employees working in various Departments and Organizations to desist from approaching such offices. Henceforth, they have been asked to follow the prescribed procedures and approach the appropriate authorities for redressal of their genuine grievances.

“Any violation of these instructions by any employee shall invite strict disciplinary action under Rules.” (Agencies)