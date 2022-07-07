J&K Govt Transfers 6 JKAS Officers

JAMMU, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered transfer and posting of six JKAS officers, while ACR Anantnag has been assigned additional charge of Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Anantnag.

According to an order, Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi.

The order stated that Abdul Qayoom, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department and Gurdev Kumar, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur.

“Din Mohd, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department, Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kishtwar, vice Masood Ahmad Bichoo, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.”

It added that Abdul Jabbar, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch, is transferred and as posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu.

“Further, the officers who have been assigned duties relating to Amarnath Yatra-2022 shall join at their new places of postings after completion of Yatra,” the order reads.