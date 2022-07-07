Dalai Lama to visit Union territories of J&K, Ladakh

NEW DELHI, July 7: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will be on a visit to the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh next week. He will visit Jammu on 14th July, and Ladakh on 15th July. This is the first such visit by the Buddhist leader in over 2 years from his abode in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The visit takes place even as the Buddhist leader’s birthday on Wednesday saw a major celebration in Dharamshala and Delhi and greetings by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of several states like Odisha. In a tweet PM Modi said that he had spoken to the spiritual leader, adding, “We pray for his long life and good health.” The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur was the chief guest at the celebration organized in Dharamshala, which hosts the headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile. (Agencies)