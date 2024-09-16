J&K Govt Shifts To PFMS For Police Salary Payments

JAMMU, Sept 16: In a significant step toward enhancing financial transparency and efficiency, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced the transition of budgetary processes for the Jammu and Kashmir Police to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

The new system will specifically cover the disbursement of salaries for JK Police personnel and aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

See order copy click here….