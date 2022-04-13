J&K Govt orders transfers, postings of ARTOs

Srinagar, April 13: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and new postings of five transport officials.

As per an order, Basharat Mehmood has been posted as ARTO Poonch. He was earlier posted as ARTO Ganderbal.

Wajahat Qayoom, who was I/C ARTO BOI Srinagar, has been posted as I/C ARTO Ganderbal.

Sheikh Manzoor Ahmad, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Transport Commissioner, has been posted as I/C ARTO Budgam.

Mubashir Jan, in charge ARTO Baramulla, has been posted as I/C ARTO BOI, Srinagar.

Jamshed Rasool, in charge ARTO Budgam, has been posted as I/C ARTO Baramulla. (Agencies)