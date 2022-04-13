Govt assigns additional charge to 10 police officers

JAMMU, Apr 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday assigned additional charge to 10 police officers for the period of over one month w.e.f. April 04, 2022.

According to an order issued under number 101-Home of 2022, dated 13-04-2022, the additional charge to 10 police officers was assigned in wake of the deputation of recently inducted IPS officers to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Hyderabad.

Sanction is hereby accorded to the assignment of additional charge to the officers as indicated against each, during the period of deputation of recently inducted IPS officers to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Hyderabad, w.e.f. April 4th, 2022 to May 13, 2022, reads the order.

Mubassir Latifi Ameer, CO IR-15th Bn has been given additional charge of CO SDRF 2nd Bn, Jammu while Firdous Iqbal, SSP, Div. Comdt. HG(K) will hold the additional charge of CO SDRF 1st Bn.

B Randheer Singh, SSP, SO to ADG HG to hold additional charge of Div. Comdt. HG Jammu, Monika Sagar, SSP, IR-18 Bn (Camp Commander CID Cell New Delhi) was given additional charge of SSP CID Cell New Delhi, reads the order.

According to the order, Manoj Kumar Pandit, SSP, AIG (Communication) PHQ will hold additional charge of AIG (Buildings) PHQ while Joginder Singh, SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau will hold the additional charge of Director SSF. J&K.

Zahoor Ahmed Wani, ASP, CIK will hold the additional charge of SSP CID, CI Kashmir while Safdar Hamid Hassan, Dy. CO IR-6th has been given additional charge of CO IR-6th Bn.

Surinder Kumar, SP, Dy. CO IR-9th and Hafizullah, ASP, PCR Jammu will hold the additional charge of as CO IR-9th Bn and SSP PCR Jammu respectively.

The officers shall stand relieved of the additional charge immediately after the incumbents join back on the post, the order added. (KNO)