J&K Govt orders transfers and postings of 33 KAS Officers

JAMMU: J&K Govt on Monday ordered transfer of 33 KAS officers in the interest of the administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here, Narinder Singh Bali, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development available vacancy.

Muzaffer Ahmad Peer, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Kanta Devi, KAS, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Pawan Kumar, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Akramullah Tak, KAS, Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, against available vacancy.

Jyoti Rani Slathia, KAS, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Sham Lal, KAS, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.

Sachin Dev Singh, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda, against an available vacancy.

Shabir-ul-Hassan, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Navdeep Wazir, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department has been transfetred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Ashwani Kumar, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, against an available vacancy.

Bilques Jan, KAS, Deputy Director, ICDS, Social Welfare, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Ideel Saleem, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag, against available vacancy.

Ashok Kumar, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Katra has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sohan Lal, KAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kathua, against an available an T vacancy.

Ms. Minakshi Vaid, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Mohammad Rashid, KAS, Deputy Director, Employment (Central), J&K has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Seointra, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Gulzar Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Swaran Singh, KAS, General Manager, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ramban, against an available vacancy.

Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Ashfa, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda, against an available vacancy.

Rizwan Asgar, KAS, Collector, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Nazwan Nazki, KAS, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Pulwama, against an available vacancy. Shurjeel Ali Naiku, KAS, Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Mir Zahida, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Shafiq Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Poonch, against an available vacancy. Mr. Zakir Hussain, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.

Deebah Khalid Peer, KAS, Deputy Director, Handicrafts, J&K has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Aijaz Ahmad Shah, KAS, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir holding additional charge of Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Johar Ali, KAS, Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (West), has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, vice Bashir Ahmad Bhat, KAS, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.