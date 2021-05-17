Central team of Doctors call for genome study, strengthening of surveillance & intensive testing to check spread of Covid 19 in Jammu

JAMMU: The Team of Doctors deputed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today called for conducting genome study in Jammu while observing that the high mortality here may be because of the double mutant Indian strain.

Addressing a press conference here today after visiting several covid care facilities in Jammu and Samba districts, the team advised for intensifying testing in the areas witnessing huge surge in cases.

“There is need to increase testing in such areas and the samples, as per the protocol, be sent to Delhi for genome study” the team of doctors said and assured that the results would be shared with the UT within a week’s time.

The Visiting team comprising Dr. Mahesh Waghmare, NCDC, Dr. Pranay Verma, Joint Director NCDC & Dr. Navneet Sharma, Professor Internal Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh also called for strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour in the public places.

They further advised for intensifying the surveillance of the home isolated cases, so that patient is shifted to the hospital well in time when required.

Efficient Triage facility and framing of discharge policy was also emphasized for better patient management and adequate bed availability.

Earlier, the team, after arriving here on Sunday, visited GMC Jammu and had a threadbare discussion with the Doctors, besides visiting the isolation wards.

On day two, the team visited District Samba and inspected the containment and micro containment zones & met with surveillance teams working at the grass-roots level.

Later in the afternoon, they held a virtual meeting with IDSP teams of 10 districts of Jammu Division.

The meeting was also attended by Choudary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director NHM, J&K, Dr. Renu Sharma Director Health Services Jammu and the Chief Medical Officers of all districts.