Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of 15 IAS, JKAS Officers; VK Bidhuri Posted As Div Com Kashmir

JAMMU, Feb 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfer of 15 officers, seven of them IAS, in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1993), Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, holding additional charge of smart Cities and proposed new Jammu/Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

“H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order reads.

Sanjeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS (AGMUT:2005) Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (AGMUT:2009), Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, on full time basis.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS (AGMUT:2012), Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, holding additional charge of CEO, ERA & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, relieving Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, of the additional charge of the post. “He shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order reads.

Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS (AGMUT:2012), Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department.

Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Raman Kumar Kesar, JKAS, Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP, has been transferred and posted Secretary in the Power Development Department.

Deepika Kumari Sharma, JKAS, Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, holding additional charge of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in theJal Shakti Department. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.”

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shabir Hussain Bhat, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Kashmir.

Imam Din, JKAS, Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Horticulture, Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation.

Rajneesh Gupta, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Operating Officer, Himayat

Shafat Sultan, Managing Director, J&K Horticulture, Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department for further posting.

Amit Vermani, JKAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

