EMPLOYMENT (10-02-2023)

Required

Staff for Nursing Home

Driver

Nursing staff

Contact –

Parvinder Singh

Mob-8082796930

URGENT REQUIRED

1. Marketing Sales Officer – 03 Male

Salary 12000/- to 20000/-

2. Sales Coordinator- 01 Female

Salary 12000/- to 15000/-

3. Website operator -01 Salary 8000/-to 12000/- M/F

4. Driver:02 Male Salary 12000/- to 15000/-

5. Accountant Busy Operator:01 M/F

Salary 12000/- to 15000/-

6. Telle Caller-01 Female: Salary 10,000-15,000/-

Contact : Satguru Steel 9541820980, 8512815220

Mail Id: satgurusteel82@gmail.com

SATGURU STEEL

Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

Urgently required outsource manpower Center Govt/State Govt./ Pvt. Sector, etc. 300 post available.

Junior Assistant /DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chief, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Teacher, Reception, IT Eng., Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Web Designer

1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Phone No.: 0191-2478081/7780949391

abnpersonnel@gmail.com

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

JOB OPPORTUNITY

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

FOR SOMANY TILES SHOWROOM

(QUALIFICATION CRITERIA- CANDIDATE MUST HAVE PAST SALES EXPERIENCE IN TILES

AND SANITARYWARE)

SALARY- 9000-13000 per month

JOB LOCATION: NEAR WAVE MALL JAMMU

CONTACT- 7006630211

JOB VACANCY

* SALES EXECUTIVE (Experience Must)

* DELIVERY CUM OFFICE BOY

* MALE ACCOUNTANTS 2-Nos.

(Should have Busy Knowledge)

For a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280

Muni Kamal public High School

Gangyal Jammu

Mobile No 9149657614, 9419131078

Staff Required for 2023-24

Post Essential Qualification

Academic Coordinator Post Graduate, B.Ed with /Administrator min.5 year experience

PRT/TGT (all subject) Graduate with B.Ed

Nursery Trained Teacher Graduate with B.Ed/ETT/JBT

Candidate applying for the teaching position should have minimum 2 Year experience

Apply by sending resume along with hand written cover letter at email id i.e munikamal1993@gmail.com with in week time.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Admission Counsellor -F

Telle Caller – F

RM/BDM -M/F

Office Helper -F/ Fresher

Must have Min Experience of 1Year in Education Sector.

Interview will be on 10 Feb to 18 Feb 2023

Timing 12 PM to 4 PM

For Rent

Commercial Space for rent at Talab Tillo Chowk

Shop for rent at Rehari JK Bose.

Jammu Centre : Opp. SBI, Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu

PH: 9146996228/9858342354

Staff Required

Interview 10-2-2023 to 11-2-2023

1. Office Coordinator, Office Assistant, Store

Manager.

2. Telly Caller, Receptionist, Counsellor

3. Computer Operator, Accountant m/f

4. Salesman, Floor, Executive, Driver

5. Security Guard, Helper, Packing Boys, Hotels & Restaurants Staff 50 boys.

8th 10th 12th & Graduate can also apply

Call 9086193986