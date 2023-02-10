EMPLOYMENT (10-02-2023)

Required
Staff for Nursing Home
Driver
Nursing staff
Contact –
Parvinder Singh
Mob-8082796930
URGENT REQUIRED
1. Marketing Sales Officer – 03 Male
Salary 12000/- to 20000/-
2. Sales Coordinator- 01 Female
Salary 12000/- to 15000/-
3. Website operator -01 Salary 8000/-to 12000/- M/F
4. Driver:02 Male Salary 12000/- to 15000/-
5. Accountant Busy Operator:01 M/F
Salary 12000/- to 15000/-
6. Telle Caller-01 Female: Salary 10,000-15,000/-
Contact : Satguru Steel 9541820980, 8512815220
Mail Id: satgurusteel82@gmail.com
SATGURU STEEL
Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK
Urgently required outsource manpower Center Govt/State Govt./ Pvt. Sector, etc. 300 post available.
Junior Assistant /DEO, Plumber, MTS, Chief, Cook, Sweeper, Helper, Mali, Chowkidar, Peon, Maid, Teacher, Reception, IT Eng., Ward Boy/Girl Electrician/ITI Diploma, Web Designer
1st Floor North Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu. Phone No.: 0191-2478081/7780949391
abnpersonnel@gmail.com
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
JOB OPPORTUNITY
SALES REPRESENTATIVE
FOR SOMANY TILES SHOWROOM
(QUALIFICATION CRITERIA- CANDIDATE MUST HAVE PAST SALES EXPERIENCE IN TILES
AND SANITARYWARE)
SALARY- 9000-13000 per month
JOB LOCATION: NEAR WAVE MALL JAMMU
CONTACT- 7006630211
JOB VACANCY
* SALES EXECUTIVE (Experience Must)
* DELIVERY CUM OFFICE BOY
* MALE ACCOUNTANTS 2-Nos.
(Should have Busy Knowledge)
For a Reputed Concern dealing in CCTV/Networking Products Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 9419173836, 9858680280
Muni Kamal public High School
Gangyal Jammu
Mobile No 9149657614, 9419131078
Staff Required for 2023-24
Post Essential Qualification
Academic Coordinator Post Graduate, B.Ed with /Administrator min.5 year experience
PRT/TGT (all subject) Graduate with B.Ed
Nursery Trained Teacher Graduate with B.Ed/ETT/JBT
Candidate applying for the teaching position should have minimum 2 Year experience
Apply by sending resume along with hand written cover letter at email id i.e munikamal1993@gmail.com with in week time.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Admission Counsellor -F
Telle Caller – F
RM/BDM -M/F
Office Helper -F/ Fresher
Must have Min Experience of 1Year in Education Sector.
Interview will be on 10 Feb to 18 Feb 2023
Timing 12 PM to 4 PM
For Rent
Commercial Space for rent at Talab Tillo Chowk
Shop for rent at Rehari JK Bose.
Jammu Centre : Opp. SBI, Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu
PH: 9146996228/9858342354
Staff Required
Interview 10-2-2023 to 11-2-2023
1. Office Coordinator, Office Assistant, Store
Manager.
2. Telly Caller, Receptionist, Counsellor
3. Computer Operator, Accountant m/f
4. Salesman, Floor, Executive, Driver
5. Security Guard, Helper, Packing Boys, Hotels & Restaurants Staff 50 boys.
8th 10th 12th & Graduate can also apply
Call 9086193986