J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Civil Administration

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to an order by the GAD in this regard, In the interest of administration, Mr. Angrez Singh, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, with immediate effect.

Further, Mr. Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, under orders of transfer as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, in terms of Government Order No. 983-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 19.08.2023, shall continue at his present place of posting.