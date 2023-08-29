J&K | Missing Engineer Found Dead After Six Days In Baramulla

BARAMULLA, Aug 29: Body of an engineer of Roads and Buildings Department who had gone missing six days ago from his home was retrieved from a barrage in Gantamulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday morning.

Quoting an official, that body of Gurmeet Singh was retrieved today morning from a barrage of Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric power project.

He said that Gurmeet had gone missing from his home around 6 days ago and since then police and other agencies had launched a massive search operation to locate him.

He said that, however, today morning his body was retrieved from the barrage. Further investigation is going on, he said. (KNO)