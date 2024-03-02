J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, Mar 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered transfers and postings in the administration

According to an order by the GAD in this regard, Surbhi Raina, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, J&K.

Ashiq Rafiq Malik, Jr. Scale JKAS, under orders of posting in the Auqaf Islamia, J&K, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Information Department, for further posting.

Anil Charak, Tehsildar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Financial Commissioner Revenue, J&K, is transferred and his services are placed at the disp0sal of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, on deputation basis, for further posting.