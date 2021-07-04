J&K Govt Lifts Weekend Curfew In Six More Districts, Reimposes It In Reasi

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir lifted weekend corona curfew in six more districts and re-imposed in Reasi on Sunday. With this there will be no curfew on Saturday and Sunday in thirteen out of 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary, who is Chairperson State Executive Committee, announced the relaxations in the 13 districts after a review meeting of the current COVID situation with the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home; Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The six districts where covid-19 curfew has been lifted include Poonch, Raiouri, Anantnaa, Baramulla, Budgam and Pulwama.

While weekend curfew has been withdrawn in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Raiouri, Udhampur, Anantnaa, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian , daily night curfew along with seven others will continue to exist in these districts from 8 pm to 7 am, reads an order.

Also, the government permitted all outdoor shops to open on all days, only from 7 am till 7 pm.

‘The market associations will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behavior,” the order added.

Jammu and Kashmir Covid curbs:

*All shops in the indoor shopping complexes, malls can open for only consumers who are vaccinated or for customers with the negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report of 48 hours prior.

*Restaurants and bars can be open at 50% of their total capacity only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.

*The union territory has also permitted indoor sports complexes to open at 50% of its total capacity for Covid vaccinated individuals or with a valid negative report of Covid-19.

*Paid public parks are also permitted to open only for the vaccinated public.

*As per the official orders, a weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am and a daily night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am will remain in force in other districts. Moreover, outdoor shops will be opened for five days (except Saturday and Sunday).

*There shall be no restrictions on the entry of passengers, returnees, or travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, the UT’s order added.

*However, all the passengers will have to mandatorily carry valid and verifiable more negative RT-PCR reports of 48 hours prior from a recognised testing facility. (AGENCY)

See full order click Here