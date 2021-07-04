PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted US President Joe Biden on the occasion of America’s 245th Independence Day.

“Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and the USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

It is to mention that July 4 commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US in 1776.

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a “global strategic partnership”, based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US engagement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi delivered the keynote address at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in 2020, wherein he stressed the strengthening of the USA-India bilateral and strategic partnership.

The aim was to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries through policy advocacy that will lead to driving economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation to create a more inclusive society. (Agency)