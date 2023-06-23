J&K Govt Issues Instructions For Obtaining Individual Arms Licenses

JAMMU, Jun 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Home department has issued necessary instructions for obtaining or renewing arms license.

The NDAL-ALS Portal developed by MHA, Gol guides an applicant to submit the application seamlessly through online mode.

Applicants have been asked to carefully read the provisions of Arms Rules, 2016, before submitting an application for obtaining the individual Arms licence/Renewal of Arms licence.

One needs to apply on the link https://ndal-alis.gov.in/ and choose “INDIVIDUAL.” category by selecting the State Home Department and the concerned District/appropriate licensing authority.

Applicants can choose any service being offered on the portal like issuance/ renewal of Individual Arms licenses, extension of area validity and registration of arms license issued from other States/ UTs.

The application portal would guide the applicant to upload all the details including the requisite documents on the Portal.

The status of the application can be tracked on the portal by the applicants.

For any query, the FAQs can be accessed at https://ndalalis.gov.in/armslicence/faq.do

“Don’t furnish incorrect or false information. Don’t apply in a district which is not the place of your residence. Don’t keep the weapon with you in case you don’t possess a valid arms license and don’t let any unauthorized person keep your license or your weapon,” read the instructions.