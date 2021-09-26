J&K Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, night curfew to continue in all districts

JAMMU, Sept 26: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for containment of Covid-19.

Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am but for those districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly caseload below 250 where it would be from 10 pm to 6 am.

Inter State movement of passenger transport of SRTC shall be permitted for fully vaccinated persons or persons with verifiable RT-PCR not older than 72 hours or based on RAT on-spot with strict compliance with CAB.

See order copy click here