JAMMU, J&K: In view of the possible incidents of cloudbursts, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday directed all SDMs and Tehsildars of Ramban district to remain on high alert.

In the advisory, the J&K administration said, “All Sub Divisional Magistrates and their Tehsildars in District Ramban are hereby ordered to remain on high alert. Further SDRF component in the District, along with QRT teams, will also remain in active mode and keep their rescue equipment available.”