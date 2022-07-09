Army pays tributes to soldier killed in counter infiltration ops

SRINAGAR, July 9: A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Army’s Chinar Corps headquarter in Srinagar on Saturday to pay tributes to the soldier who was killed during a counter infiltration operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. An unknown infiltrator was also killed during the gun battle.

Naik Jasvir Singh, a resident of RS Pura, Jammu, was killed while battling a group of infiltrators who were trying to sneak into Kashmir in Teetwal sector of Kupwara.

Army had laid an ambush close to the Line of Control during the intervening night of July 7-8, based on credible inputs regarding movement of militants from across the border.

An ambush was laid near Garang Nar. The Ambush Party tracked the terrorists through night vision devices. ..Firefight ensued at about 1.15 am. Two terrorists were likely hit by own fire. Body of one was seen and was recovered at first light on July 8.

The second terrorist’s body was not located and it appears that he likely ran back across the LoC, Srinagar based defence spokesman said.

On search of the area, one AK series rifle, four pistols, four grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

The spokesman said Naik Jasvir Singh was part of the ambush party and sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the fire fight. He was evacuated to a military hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The 38 years old braveheart is survived by his wife and two young children.

Naik Jasvir Singh epitomizes the values, traditions and ethos of the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

In a solemn ceremony General officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lt Gen ADS Aujla laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks at the Chinar War Memorial today.

The mortal remains of the soldier is being sent for last rites to his native place and will be laid to rest with full Military Honours.

(agencies)