J&K Govt Attaches Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara

JAMMU, Nov 28: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has attached Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Kupwara pending an enquiry into his conduct.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr. Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, is hereby attached in the General Administration Department, with immediate effect”, reads the order.

The attachment of the officer has come as Government has suspended another JKAS Officer currently serving as Regional Director, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag.