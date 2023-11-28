Impact Of Western Disturbance, Min Temp Above 2 Deg C At Most Places In Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 28: The minimum temperature in most parts of the Kashmir Valley remained above the 2 degrees Celsius-mark for the second day on Tuesday due to the impact of a Western Disturbance, officials said.

The improvement in the temperature has brought relief to people in this region of Jammu and Kashmir, which otherwise was in the grip of intense cold. Thick fog was reported from several parts of the Valley.

The officials, however, said there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches over the next three days.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the only weather station in the Valley where the minimum settled below the freezing point at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in the night, they said.

However, the temperature was a degree up from the previous night, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.9 degrees Celsius, while in Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, it was 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag town registered a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, according to the officials. They said the tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 3 degrees Celsius in Kupwara town in north Kashmir.

The weather is generally cloudy at most places of Jammu and Kashmir and it will likely remain such with light rain or snow at isolated places on Tuesday, the officials said.

They said Jammu and Kashmir is set to be impacted by another Western Disturbance from Tuesday, bringing light to moderate rain or snow across the Union Territory.

From Wednesday, there are chances of light to moderate rain or snow at fairly widespread places with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning at a few places over the next three days, they said.

While snowfall in the plains is unlikely, even if it does occur, the accumulation is expected to be minimal, they added. (AGENCIES)