J&K Govt approves medi-cities in Kashmir, Jammu

Jammu, Dec 16: Jammu and Kashmir administration council (AC) on Thursday approved establishment of two medi-cities, one each in Kashmir and the Jammu division.

An official statement said that the AC, which met here under the chairmanship of the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Industries and Commerce Department to establish two medi-cities, one each at Sempora, Pampore in the Valley and Miransahib in Jammu division.

“The decision aims at strengthening the health services in the union territory and support recovery and disaster resilience in calamity prone areas by increasing the government’s capacity to promptly respond to emergency situations.

“The Medicity in Kashmir Division will be established in an area of Sempora, Pampore Pulwama. The centrality of the place will act as a focal point for the whole population of the Valley for specialised health services.

“Similarly, Medicity in Jammu division will be established at Miransahib, Jammu. The land is ideally located close to the main city and can cater to the medical service requirements of the entire division.

“Pertinently, the setting up of new medical and higher education institutions in the private sector is a part of the new Industrial Policy. The identified will be allotted transparently as per the J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy,” the statement said.