Gold jumps Rs 209; silver zooms Rs 617

New Delhi, Dec 16: Gold price in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 209 to Rs 47,405 per 10 gram amid gains in precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 47,196 per 10 gram.

Silver also surged by Rs 617 to Rs 60,179 per kg from Rs 59,562 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,785 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.16 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent up at USD 1,785 per ounce on Thursday. A weaker dollar also supported gold prices to trade up,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

Gold prices reversed previous losses post the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, he added.

The Indian rupee rose 23 paise to close at 76.09 against the US dollar on Thursday. (Agencies)