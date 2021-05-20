J&K govt appoints in-charge Medical Superintendents to DRDO-built COVID-19 hospitals in Jammu, Srinagar

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir has ordered transfers and postings on ad-hoc basis to oversee functioning of the 500-bedded COVID-19 hospitals being built by DRDO one each in Srinagar and Jammu.

An order issued by the J&K Health and Medical Education Department, according to which Dr Narinder Bhutyal, Programme Manager, State Health Society, J&K on deputation basis has been transferred and posted as in-charge Medical Superintendent of the 500-bedded temporary COVID-19 Hospital in Jammu.

As per the order Dr Parveen Yograj, In-charge DIO, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Programme Manager, State Health Society, J&K on deputation basis.

Back home in the valley, Dr Abdul Rashid Parra, Consultant Anesthesia, National Health Mission on deputation basis has been transferred and posted as in-charge Medical Superintendent of the 500 bedded temporary COVID-19 Hospital in Srinagar.

The order said the arrangement is made purely on temporary basis and subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending before the court(s) of law and shall not confer any right upon the officers to claim preferential treatment at the time of regularization/promotion which shall be made strictly in accordance with rules.