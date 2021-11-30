J&K Govt announces winter vacation for schools in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced winter vacations for all schools of Kashmir and Jammu regions, officials said on Tuesday.

The schools both government and private in both the regions upto class VIII would observe winter vacation from December 6 to February 28. The classes upto XII from IX shall observe vacation from December 13 to February 28.

” The schools have been directed to follow the directions,” a senior official said.

The decision on winter vacations has come on day when cold conditions continued to prevail in Kashmir. On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department predicted an active western disturbance which is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from December 4 onwards which can cause light to moderate rain and snow at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on December 5.