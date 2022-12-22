J&K Govt Announces Winter Break In Degree Colleges From December 27

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 22: The J&K Higher Education Department (HED) on Thursday announced winter vacations for all Government Degree Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Higher Education Department Alok Kumar, the Degree Colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division will observe winter vacation from December 27 to February 14, 2023.

Also, the degree Colleges in summer zone of Jammu division will observe winter vacation from January 1 to January 10, 2023.