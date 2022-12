EMPLOYMENT (22-12-2022)

DOEACC/EDES

REQUIRED

COMP. TEACHER

QUAL. MCA, B. TECH, EXPERIENCED

9419200507

CANAL ROAD JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SUPERVISOR FOR FACTORY

QUALIFICATION: 12TH PASS

SALARY: RS 11,000

TIMING: 9.30 TO 7.30 PM

LOCATION: BARI BRAHMANA

CONTACT NUMBER 8492898386

(ONLY FOR MALE CANDIDATES)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SANITARY SALES MAN (15K-20K)

HARDWARE SALES MAN (15K-20K)

TILES SALES MAN(15K-20K)

CHEF FOR KITCHEN (15K-20K)

STORE INCHARGE (15K-20K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K BIGGEST TILES, SANITARY, HARDWARE & KITCHEN APPLIANCE SHOWROOM,

ADDRESS: NH 44 SARORE, ADDA BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

CONTACT NO 8716036714

HIRING NOW

SALES EXECUTIVE

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE

SALARY: RS 16000/- & INCENTIVES

TIMING: 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

AREA: JAMMU & KASHMIR/HIMACHAL

CONTACT ON BELOW WHATSAPP NUMBER

7006069803

URGENTLY REQUIRED

30 VISUALIZER FOR HOME INTERIOR (30K-35K)

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST ((15K-20K)

GENERAL MANAGER (MBA) (30K-35K)

AREA SALES MANAGER (MBA) (20K-25K)

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER – 1

ENGLISH TRAINER – 1

(ONLY FEMALES)

PH:- 9070080234

JOB IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS/GIRLS OF ALL DISTRICTS IN RASHTRIYA UDYOG RATNA AWARD CO.

QUALIFICATION- 8TH ,10TH,12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

INCOME-UP TO 15000 + FREE ACCOMMODATION

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL

MOB.: 7006486152

OR

VISIT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST FOR

HOTEL MANSAR

* KNOWS COMPUTER

* CAN SPEAK ENGLISH AND HINDI

* SALARY RS. 12000/- (NEGOTIABLE)

* TIMING : 9 AM – 7 PM

CONTACT NO.: 8715000091

REQUIRED

1. ORW/FIELD WORKER 10000/-+TA

2. ACCOUNTANT 15000/-

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIO DATA

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 23RD DEC. 2022

JKSPYM CENTER

VILL. PURKHOO, POST DUMANA AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9596750390,

9906388111

JOB

REQUIRED TYPIST

MALE OR FEMALE

AT COMPUTER SHOP

AKSHAY PHOTOSTAT

HIGH COURT ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU

CONTACT NO 9596721642