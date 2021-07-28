Kishtwar Cloudburst: LG Sinha announces ₹ 5 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims, ₹ 50,000 for grievously injured

JAMMU: Government of J&K announces an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. The grievously injured would be given Rs.50,000 each and Rs.12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed.

Relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, house-hold goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. shall also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.The J&K government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families, tweets Office of LG J&K

