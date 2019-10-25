J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik Transferred, New Lt Governors Appointed

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred. Girish Chandra Murmu, the Expenditure Secretary, will take over as the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Former Defence Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur will be the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The changes come more than two months after the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Satya Pal Malik has been shifted as Governor of Goa.