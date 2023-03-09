J&K Government Attaches ASP Bandipora

JAMMU, Mar 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered for attachment of Additional Superintendent of Police Bandipora with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, Shri Ashiq Hussain Tak, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, is hereby attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect”, read an order.

The fresh attachment comes a day after another cop of DySP rank was attached over ‘some allegations of professional misconduct’ against him.