J&K Forest Department Places Forest Range Officer Under Suspension For Involvement In Corrupt Practices

SRINAGAR, DEC 29: In consonance with policy of the Government of zero tolerance for corrupt practices, the Forest Department has taken action and placed Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, I/c Range Officer, Khuihama Range in Bandipora Forest Division under suspension after he was found involved in corrupt practices and was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday.

An official spokesperson of the department informed that the said Range Officer was found involved in illegal financial transactions with the contractor who had been executing the departmental works.

On receiving a report from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K on this incidence, the said Range Officer was placed under suspension and enquiry as per CSR has been initiated, he added.

The spokesperson further said that the department has taken steps for improving accountability, transparency and efficiency by introducing e-tendering system for executing various works in the department including plantation works.

He also said that the department has also switched over to online mode of working to promote e-governance and minimize the physical/manual disposal of public grievances especially in those services which have a public interface like distribution of timber from timber sale depots, booking of forest rest houses by the eco-tourists, allowing online transit permit for transportation of timber and other forest produce by the common people/traders, certificate of forest land/non-forest land to be issued to the common people, registration of Wood Based Industries, etc.