J&K | Fire Damages BSF Mess Barrack In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jan 2: A fire broke out at BSF headquarters at Sanat Nagar Srinagar in a barrack, housing officer mess, office, and dining hall, which caused extensive damage to the property, official said on Tuesday.

Fire broke out at around 4.27 am damaging the mess barrack of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Srinagar, a fire and emergency service official said.

They said, seven fire tenders were utilized to douse the leaping flames.

There was no report of any loss of life or injury in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added. (AGENCIES)