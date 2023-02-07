J&K | FIR Against 3 SMC Employees For Assaulting Cop

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against three Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees for allegedly assaulting a traffic cop in Srinagar.

Police said one SMC employee, aggrieved by a challan served on him “for not having HSRP”, broke a traffic booth and assaulted traffic personnel on duty with the help of others in Srinagar.

“An incident has come to notice wherein one SMC employee aggrieved by challan on not having HSRP, came back and broke a traffic booth with others, later assaulted traffic personnel on duty. In this regard FIR has been registered in Shergari PS against 3 delinquent SMC employees”, a Srinagar Police tweet said.