DC Asks All Unregistered Courier Agencies Operating In Srinagar To Get Registered With Competent Authority

Misuse of Courier Services for peddling Psychotropic substances shall not be allowed: M Aijaz

SRINAGAR, Feb 7: In order to ensure proper regulation of courier service agencies as per SOPs for delivery of shipments, the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in an order issued here on Monday has asked all unregistered Courier Service Providers in District Srinagar to get registered with competent Authority within a period of 7 days, failing which they will not be allowed to continue their operations in the district.

The order stated that “Whereas, it has come to the notice of DM Srinagar through the Drug and Food Control Department, that some Courier Services are being misused for peddling of Psychotropic substances in District Srinagar”.

Accordingly, vide order No. DCS/DDMO/Thq/22/1211-15 dated 04-01-2023 a Committee headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate East was constituted for verification of Courier Service Providers operating in District Srinagar.

Subsequently, the Committee vide communication, No. ALC/SGR/2023/60-62 dated: 27-01-2023 provided list of unregistered Courier Service Providers in District Srinagar. In addition, the Office of Deputy Drug Controller/ Drug & Food Control Organisation, Kashmir vide communication number DFO/K/Drug/Misc-04 dated 03/02/2023 has sought registration of unregistered Courier Service providers in District Srinagar, to curb the misuse of the courier services for peddling of Psychotropic substances.

Therefore, in view of this, the District Magistrate has passed directions to all unregistered Courier Service agencies operating in District Srinagar to get registered with competent Authority within a period of 7 days, failing which they shall not be allowed to continue their operations.

The order further reads that “Moreover, all the Courier Service Providers shall install High Resolution CCTV Cameras inside the courier offices for better surveillance, adopt computerized systems to maintain records and accounts of both the consignors and consignees”.

The order also stated that “The Courier Service Providers would ask for Aadhar identity proof, address, drug sale licence, purchase order copy of the medical products and other antecedents of the consignor and consignee while booking pharmaceutical preparations”.

Furthermore, Courier Service Providers will adhere to SOPs for courier service agencies issued by Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir with respect to shipment of pharmaceutical consignments; else action under relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against the violators.

Pertinent to mention that during the month of January various instances have been brought into the notice of DM Srinagar with regard to trafficking of psychotropic substances through various Courier agencies for delivery to different parts of the Kashmir Division.

Notably the DM was apprised by the Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir Shah Nighat that in the recent past on receiving credible inputs raids have been conducted during which huge quantities of psychotropic substances were seized. She said that in the month of October, during a surprise raid at Airport cargo logistic space of the Srinagar Airport about 7500 capsules of Spasmo-proxyvon were seized. Subsequently, special stress is being laid on strict adherence to SOPs for pharmaceutical procurement.