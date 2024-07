JAMMU, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has temporarily transferred the Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) post from the District Treasury Kupwara to the Directorate General of Accounts and Treasuries to facilitate the salary payment for Talit Mehmood, Deputy Director (Central) Accounts and Treasuries, for February 2024. As per an order, the post will revert to its original position once the salary is processed.

See Order Copy Click Here……